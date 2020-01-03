Thursday's abrupt New Year's Day closure puts century-old building in limbo

The closure of the once-popular bistro bar Thursday's on New Year's Day came as a painful shock to the club's employees and patrons, but those witnessing Crescent Street's revitalization are optimistic that a more modern business will emerge in its place.

Staff at the club, which first opened in 1973, had just closed the bar after its New Year's Eve celebration when they learned Thursday's was closing through an email.

"We have worked diligently and successfully, but unfortunately, to no avail," said Thursday's manager, Chris-Ann Nakis, in the emailed statement.

The bar's workers were shocked and upset — especially because the last two weeks of December had been particularly demanding, according to laid-off employee Chloé Ratté.

Ratté, who worked at the bistro bar for the past five years, wrote a Facebook post about the closure that has been shared more than a thousand times in two days.

She said employees and their customers were sorely overlooked in the decision.

"On behalf of all the employees of Thursday's bistro-bar and club, we are sorry we did not have the opportunity to have a last drink with you, dear customers," she wrote.

From a promise to buy to big loss

Thursday's was sold to the Nakis Group in November 2018. That came with a promise to buy the building that houses the restaurant by December 2019, secured by a deposit paid to the building's owner, Montreal businessman Bernard Ragueneau.

Torrance Ragueneau, the former owner of Thursday’s, said his family will now find a new buyer for the building. (Submitted by Torrance Ragueneau)

According to the head of the Nakis Group, Paul Nakis, after a year of operating the bistro bar, it became clear that the business was "not there" to justify purchasing the building.

He said Ragueneau wanted $10 million for it, but Nakis was only willing to offer half that, after seeing the state business over the course of the year.

"No one feels good when they lose big money. We lost big money," Nakis said.

A sign in the window of Thursday's states that the bistro bar will re-open Jan. 7, but Bernard Rageneau said that is the just the date that he takes the building back.

"I have no intention to reopen this business," he said. "I'm not in good health; I just want peace and quiet."

Ragueneau's son, Torrance Ragueneau, said his family was surprised when they found out in December that the Nakis Group was shuttering the business and walking away from its deposit.

"We're shocked," said his son Torrance. "But it puts us in a favourable position, because we're just going to sell the building."

Condos on Crescent?

Some worry that if the building goes back on sale, a condo developer could take over in the neighbourhood that's seen a huge influx of condo towers.

However, Steve Siozios, president of the Crescent Street Merchants Association, said that won't happen because of heritage laws.

Steve Siozios, the president of the Crescent Street Merchants Association, said Thursday's closing does not reflect the state of business on the street. (CBC)

Siozios said that two associations are protecting the building, and there are special rules that will preserve the century-old look of Crescent Street.

"It will always remain Crescent — beautiful old buildings that are a central part of the community's night life," he said.

While the building won't be razed for condominiums, Siozios said he doubts another business like Thursday's will take over the space.

He thinks that a business or a few businesses which suit the demographic group that now frequents the street is more likely to replace the old bistro bar.

He brushes off any suggestion that the closure is an indication of the overall health of business on the street is suffering.

"They partied in the '80s at Thursday's," said Siozios.

"Anyone who thinks that Thursday's of the last 10 years has sustained Crescent has not come to Crescent," he said.

"I can tell you, it's still very vibrant. Things have changed."

The head of the Crescent Street Merchants Association hopes that the real estate Thursday's occupied can be turned into businesses that reflect the current needs of the street. (Brian Lapuz/CBC)

Why close on New Year's Day?

Siozios said the timing of the closure was understandably upsetting for employees.

"But that's the nature of business sometimes," he said.

Torrance Ragueneau said his family and the Nakis family, who have known each other for 50 years, came to an agreement to close after the holidays, for the sake of the bistro bar's employees.

"You can't fire people before Christmas," Ragueneau said.

However, those former employees find the closure especially difficult, considering how hard they worked in recent weeks.

"The two last weeks of December are the craziest nights," said one of them, Émilie Pomerleau. "We just feel so betrayed."