Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal area as heat persists
Storms could produce very strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, says Environment Canada
Environment Canada has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning to go along with the heat warning in parts of southern Quebec.
Conditions are favourable for storms that could produce very strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain this afternoon and evening, according to the weather agency.
High winds have already caused power outages for thousands of Hydro-Québec customers in Montreal, Laval, and the Montérégie and Lanaudière regions.
The storm watch covers the Montreal area, Vaudreuil, Richelieu Valley, Lanaudière, Lachute and Saint-Jérôme.
The same regions are all still under heat warnings. Temperatures are expected to feel like up to 40 with humidity on Tuesday.
The very high temperatures and humidity are expected to last until the evening.
Authorities recommend drinking plenty of water and seeking out cool places until things cool off.
