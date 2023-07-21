Severe thunderstorm watch issued, just a week after dozens of Montreal homes were flooded

With heavy showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that could cause flooding and ponding on roads in Southern Quebec Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres is expected by the end of the day Saturday, though local thunderstorms could bring more precipitation.

The agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Friday morning. Conditions are favourable for the formation of storms that could produce strong wind gusts, hail and lightning.

La Ronde amusement park is not taking any chances and did not open its doors Friday.

Last week, a month's worth of rain fell in just two hours in Montreal, overwhelming the sewer system and flooding homes. The weather expected Friday and Saturday could bring similarly violent storms but with much less wind, said ECCC.

The weather is arriving just as Quebec's construction holiday is set to begin, when thousands of Quebecers leave for vacation.