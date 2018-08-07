Skip to Main Content
Thousands of Hydro-Québec customers without power after thunderstorms

Thousands of Hydro-Québec customers were still without electricity Tuesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through southern sections of the province Monday evening, mostly affecting Montreal and the South Shore.

Winds reaching speeds of 82 km/h were reported in the Montreal region

CBC News ·
Power lines were still down on St-Thomas Road in Rigaud, Que. early Tuesday morning as Hydro-Québec worked to restore power throughout the region. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

The storm knocked out power for more than 40,000 Hydro-Québec customers late Monday.

Winds reaching speeds of 82 km/h were reported in the Montreal region and some trees were uprooted south of the city.

The storm triggered hail warnings and a brief tornado alert in western Quebec, though it was lifted less than an hour later, just after 10 p.m. The tornado alert concerned Papineauville, Que., and the area surrounding the Lièvre River in the Outaouais region.

Rain delayed play at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal.

Rogers Cup organizers decided to postpone several games, including the one between Canada's Francoise Abanda and Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens.

Rain also delayed the afternoon schedule at the Rogers Cup men's tournament in Toronto for nearly three hours.

Rain delayed the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal Monday evening while thousands of Hydro-Québec customers across the province lost electricity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Temperatures are expected to cool Tuesday, with the maximums falling closer to seasonal norms.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.

With files from The Canadian Press and Radio-Canada

