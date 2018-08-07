Thousands of Hydro-Québec customers without power after thunderstorms
Winds reaching speeds of 82 km/h were reported in the Montreal region
Thousands of Hydro-Québec customers were still without electricity Tuesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through southern sections of the province Monday evening, mostly affecting Montreal and the South Shore.
The storm knocked out power for more than 40,000 Hydro-Québec customers late Monday.
The storm triggered hail warnings and a brief tornado alert in western Quebec, though it was lifted less than an hour later, just after 10 p.m. The tornado alert concerned Papineauville, Que., and the area surrounding the Lièvre River in the Outaouais region.
Une cellule orageuse traverse présentement le sud du Québec. Il y a environ 40 000 clients en panne, principalement à Montréal et sur la Rive-Sud. Nos équipes sont sur place.<br><br>👇🏼<a href="https://t.co/zZls5SnMWy">https://t.co/zZls5SnMWy</a>—@client_hydro
Rain delayed play at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Rain also delayed the afternoon schedule at the Rogers Cup men's tournament in Toronto for nearly three hours.
Temperatures are expected to cool Tuesday, with the maximums falling closer to seasonal norms.
There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.
With files from The Canadian Press and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.