17- and 18-year-old dead following shooting in Montreal West

A 17-year-old who was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Montreal West in the early hours of Thursday has died, Montreal police said.

He died in hospital that evening after multiple shots were fired at a car close to Ronald and Avon streets. An 18-year-old was also killed in the shooting. Officers discovered his body at around 2 a.m. inside a vehicle involved in the incident.

The two deaths mark the 14th and 15th homicide so far this year, according to Montreal police. Three people were taken in for questioning, including one who fled from the car, police said.

The shooting was one among two others reported to police over a span of less than three hours in the Montreal area.

Two other young men, aged 18 and 20, were sent to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Pointe-Sainte-Charles by Le Ber Park, near Dick-Irvin Street and Ash Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

No arrests have yet to come in that case.

Shots were also fired from a moving car just after midnight at a bar in LaSalle, by the corner of Dollard Avenue and de Saguenay Street, but no one was injured.