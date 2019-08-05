Three people are in critical condition after a major accident Monday afternoon involving several vehicles on Highway 440 in Laval.

The collision ignited a large fire, smoke from which could been several kilometres away. The highway is closed in both directions.

At least two trucks and one car was involved in the accident, provincial police said. They said the lives of the three victims are in danger.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5 p.m.

Highway 440 is an east-west route that runs between Highways 13 and 25.

More to come.