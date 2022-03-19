3 people injured in 2 overnight shootings, a stabbing in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating two shootings and a stabbing that happened overnight in Saint-Léonard, Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, leaving three victims in hospital.

All three incidents were reported to police within 15 minutes of each other Friday night, but police do not believe they are connected.

At around 10:15 pm, a man with stab wounds was found in a vehicle next to the Place Versailles shopping centre, in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he is in stable condition, according to Montreal police.

Not long after, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in Saint-Léonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon Street East and De Candiac Street. A 35-year-old man was found in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police say the man was conscious when transported to hospital and is no longer considered in life-threatening condition.

Only minutes later, a 19-year-old victim was shot in Rivière-des-Prairies, at the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget Boulevards. He was also transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were deployed to each location, but no suspects have been identified.

According to Raphaël Bergeron, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), police cannot determine a link between the three incidents.