Three arrested in connection with Montreal daylight parking lot shooting

Three people were arrested after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a Montreal grocery store in broad daylight Thursday.



According to witnesses, two vehicles crossed paths and the occupants shot at each other outside an IGA at the corner of Langelier and Belanger Streets in Saint-Leonard. No one was hurt, but shells were found on the grounds.

The shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. and police found one of the vehicles in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

The three suspects, two 17-year-old boys and one 20-year-old woman, tried to flee but were detained.

"Sometimes it becomes scary," one witness told Radio-Canada. "We're close to a school, there's a lot of daycares in the area and I'm sure parents with young kids see this and think the area is getting hot."



Officials believe another vehicle was involved in the shooting and are looking for more suspects.