Thousands still without power in Quebec after Monday storms

About 40,000 homes and businesses around the province are still without electricity this morning after Monday afternoon's heavy thunderstorms damaged power lines.

At its peak, the storm knocked out power to 160,000 Hydro-Québec customers. In certain sectors, winds reached 140 km/h.

Due to the extent of the damage in some places, Hydro-Québec's spokesperson Lynn St-Laurent said it's too early to predict when power will be restored for everyone.

Only <a href="https://twitter.com/hydroquebec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroquebec</a> could leave its customers in a heat wave without power for four hours and say restoration time analysis is ongoing. FOUR HOURS in 38 degrees with no update. Insane. —@millsbomb

Most of the customers without power are in the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Outaouais regions.

St-Laurent said it was heavy winds that knocked down trees and damaged power lines. She said with the heat wave, the outage comes at a bad time.

Crews were called in on the Monday holiday to repair the lines and restore the electricity.

According to Hydro-Québec's Twitter feed, there were 300 crews out working Tuesday morning to restore service as quickly as possible.