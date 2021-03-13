Thousands protest pandemic health measures in Montreal

Several thousand people marched on Saturday afternoon against lockdown measures enforced by the Quebec government as part of its COVID-19 response.

Protesters assembled around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McGill College and Sherbrooke Street, not far from the Montreal office of Premier François Legault.

Montreal police had a strong presence at the protest and made multiple arrests.

A woman is detained by police during a demonstration opposing government restrictions. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

"From the beginning, we had police officers who intervened, made arrests and gave out fines for violation of health measures," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Police are expected to release the number of arrests and tickets handed out by end of day.