Thousands of Quebec students return to school today

Today marks the start of classes for thousands of students attending French school in Quebec.

For Monika Skonieczny, whose six-year-old son Aleks starts first grade in Notre-Dame-De-Grâce, the big day brings mixed emotions.

"From the point of view of having my child back and interacting with his peers, I feel very good. He's looking forward to it and I can see this is an aspect that has been missing from his life," she said.

"What makes me a little bit hesitant and anxious is not knowing what will happen if we get a second wave.""

Both Skonieczny and her partner work full time and had to juggle work and child care for several months while daycares and schools were closed.

She said she's worried that a second wave will mean a return to distance learning.

"Working from home when the kids are at home is not really working from home," she said.

The new rules require students Grade 5 and up to wear masks on school buses and in school hallways. 6:05

Earlier this summer, the government outlined its plan for the return to school, creating new guidelines for how students and staff will interact, and when masks and face coverings must be worn.

Students aged 10 years or older are required to wear masks on school buses and when circulating outside of classrooms. Younger students are not required to wear masks, but they are allowed to do so.

The return to school is mandatory for all students, unless they have a doctor's note proving they have a medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to developing complications from COVID-19.

In the days leading up to the return to school, many teachers, parents and health care workers have expressed concern about the government's plan.

A group of health-care professionals, including doctors and medical school professors, circulated an open letter last weekend asking the Quebec government to implement tougher measures against COVID-19 in schools.

Earlier this month, more than 20,000 parents signed an online petition calling for changes to the province's back-to-school plan.