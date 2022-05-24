Thousands of households still without power in southwestern Quebec

Hydro-Québec crews were hard at work Tuesday to restore electricity to more than 130,000 households that remain without power, after a weekend storm that destroyed power lines in several regions across the province.

There are more than 1,400 separate outages, mostly in the Laurentians, Lanaudière and the Outaouais.

"Our goal is really to have the large majority of people back by tonight," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Caroline Des Rosiers.

But the sheer number of outages makes that task more challenging, Des Rosiers said.

"There are physically 1,400 places where our crews need to go and see and assess what happened and what they need to do to bring power back."

To make matters worse, most of the outages are in remote locations that can take some time to reach, she said.

"Sometimes it's difficult to access, sometimes [our crews] need to do work before they can actually reconnect power."

What's more, each remaining outage is affecting a relatively small number of people, so restoring power at one location only slightly improves the overall situation, she explained.

Hydro-Québec sent out some 700 crews on the ground Tuesday, including teams from regions that haven't been affected by the outages and even some from New Brunswick.

More than 550,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm, according to the public utility.

The weekend storm damaged many power lines across the province, causing widespread outages. (Benoit Giguère/Radio-Canada)

Temporary services in place

Some municipalities are offering temporary services for residents who still don't have power.

That's the case of Saint-Liguori, a small town of just over 2,000 people about 80 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Some 800 households there still don't have electricity.

The municipality's library is offering free coffee and toast, and residents can go there to fill up water containers and use the outlets to charge their phones or other devices at any time during the day.

"I told myself, 'oh since we have electricity [here] we could offer to those who want to come to the library … a hot coffee,'" said Annie Lemarbre, the library's general manager.

The town of Sainte-Adèle, about 80 kilometres northwest of Montreal in the Laurentians, has set up a generator at one of its community centres so that citizens without power can go charge their devices, get free Wi-Fi and use the washroom facilities.

The municipality also set up portable showers and opened access to the showers at one of the local high schools.

Saint-Adèle residents could be seen tele-working and charging devices at the Place des Citoyens community centre on Tuesday. (Submitted by the municipality of Saint-Adèle)

In addition to not having electricity, many residents also don't have running water because they have wells that rely on electric pumps.

Although most streets have been cleared from branches and debris, Sainte-Adèle Mayor Michèle Lalonde said it's likely many residents won't have electricity until this weekend.

That includes her own house. "In the morning I have my coffee using my barbecue to boil the water," she said, laughing.

More than half of Sainte-Adèle's households and buildings were still without electricity as of midday Tuesday, including city hall and the fire hall.

The nearby town of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts was also grappling with major power losses. Its water plant and its recycling facility had to close because of electric damages caused by the storm, but the city's general manager, Simon Lafrenière, said repair work was underway.

The municipality is offering free hot showers, charging stations, Wi-Fi and water for residents in need.

Hydro-Québec is asking residents who see electric wires on the ground to call 9-1-1 and refrain from touching them.