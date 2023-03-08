They fell in love thanks to Via Rail, now they're campaigning for its return to Gaspé, Que.

Via Rail has always been a big part of Gilles Lamy's life, even in his retirement.

He worked as a train conductor and locomotive engineer for 37 years in the Gaspé and remembers how vital the railway was to the region.

"We used to travel with lots of people, [there was] lots of tourism," said Lamy. "Just for an example, we had, in between 1998 and 2008 … 24,000 people come down."

Lamy worked for the Crown corporation until his retirement in 2011 — just two years before the company suspended the Gaspé route due to erosion and track maintenance issues.

Today, Lamy is busy doing something else: campaigning for the return of the passenger rail service. It's something he and his wife, Dominique Léger, another former Via Rail employee, have taken on together as part of the Coalition des Gaspésiens pour le retour du train passager de Via Rail.

They are among those arguing that with the Gaspé peninsula cut off from travel because of reduced air and bus service, rail service is more essential than ever.

A love story begins

One of Lamy's fondest memories of the train service is how it brought him and Léger together decades ago.

He was in his late 20s. She was 21 and had moved from Montreal to the Gaspé to work for Via Rail for what was supposed to be 6 months.

"There's this new girl," a friend told him.

"We met and we got married three years later," he recalls. "She's been here now [for] 36 years."

Dominique Léger pictured in 1995 rolling a luggage cart with one of her daughter's friends riding on board. She says she often brought her kids to work at the New Carlisle station. (Submitted by Dominique Léger)

Léger fell in love with more than Gilles Lamy.

"When they cut the train, it broke my heart. My children were raised in the train station. It's a wound that never healed," said Léger. "I fell in love with the job, with Gilles, with the town, everything."

The two are helping the coalition campaign for the return of a passenger rail line to the town of New Carlisle as early as this year, after track work restored the rail lines.

'There's no reason not to bring the train back'

Rev. Cynthia Patterson, an administrator for the coalition, says the tracks up until New Carlisle have been repaired through a program run by the Quebec government, which owns the tracks now.

"There is no technical reason, no safety reason. The rail will at that point meets all the requirements for a passenger train. So there's no reason not to bring the train back," said Patterson. "The Transport Ministry has put a lot of money into the repair so far."

Rev. Cynthia Patterson has spent the last 35 years fighting for more transport options in her community. (Franca Mignacca/CBC)

She says the absence of a passenger train is just one of the transportation challenges that Gaspesians face.

In 2020, Air Canada stopped serving the peninsula , leaving communities with only a couple of smaller carriers, Pascan Aviation and PAL Airlines.

But airfare is expensive, even with subsidies offered by the province.

Taking the bus is an option, but a few years ago, about half the stops were cut, Patterson said.

"At a time when most government policy is oriented towards diminishing fossil fuel fumes, we've been forced to take recourse to individual cars," said Patterson.

"People desperately need the train. They need it to seek specialized health services, both diagnostic and treatment in Quebec and Montreal … They need it for economic reasons."

Full service only when tracks are fully repaired

Although the repairs to the tracks are complete up until New Carlisle, Patterson says the train likely won't return until more of the railway is restored.

"Via Rail has said they will only come back to Gaspé [region] when the rail is renewed all the way to [the town of] Gaspé. That could be 2027, could be 2030, we don't know … But the fact is that the rail is ready as far as New Carlisle right now. So for Via Rail, they're putting their money and their priorities elsewhere, specifically Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, the famous urban corridor," said Patterson.

"Now, we do not think that those places should be without improvements … we agree with all that, but not at the expense of [the] complete abandonment of Gaspé."

Via Rail did not accept CBC's request for an interview but confirmed in a written statement that it intends to resume service to the region once the infrastructure enables the service all the way to Gaspé with "competitive trip times."

The New Carlisle station used to welcome a number of travelers and tourists visiting the region. (Submitted by Dominique Léger)

Driving only option for some Gaspesians

In the meantime, that leaves people like Gaspé's Holly Hackett dependent on her car if she wants to visit her family out of the province.

Last July, she drove through the night after she received a phone call from her brother with the news that he had cancer.

"I got a call from him that he wasn't going to make it. So we hopped in the vehicle and we drove out," said Hackett, who drove more than 1,100 kilometres with her sister.

"We arrived in Ottawa, it was like 12 hours later," said Hackett.

For three months, Hackett stayed in Ontario to care for her brother and help him with his treatment. But she had to come back in November and hasn't been able to visit him again because of the transportation challenges.

She's planning a trip this week — the first time she will see him in months — carpooling with another family who is in the same boat.

She recalled how easy travelling used to be when there was a train.

"It was a pleasure," said Hackett. "People around the coast here really enjoyed it. And after it was suspended, people had to find other ways to get to the different cities and with the airfare being so expensive, a lot of them just couldn't afford it."

She says she knows she is "not alone" in thinking a train service could change things for the better.

"I think that if the train came as far as New Carlisle and they had the shuttle service in place, I think that would be a great thing for a lot of the seniors around here," said Hackett. "Most people really enjoyed [the train] but that all came to an end … It's kind of frustrating."