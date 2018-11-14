Police in Thetford Mines looking for 2 men accused of sharing explicit videos of teen girls

Police in Thetford Mines are looking for two young men they believe filmed two teenage girls during sexual acts and shared the videos on social media without their knowledge or consent.

Last year, the girls, who were 14 and 15 at the time, had sex with three men, said police spokesperson Sgt. Yves Simoneau. They were secretly filmed and four videos were shared on social media.

When the girls found out about the videos, they reported them to police. An investigation began in April.

One man, who is 18, was arrested last week in Montreal. He has been charged with the production and possession of child pornography and the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Police are still looking for the two other suspects, who are 21 and 20. The 21-year-old lives in Montreal and police aren't sure where the 20-year-old lives.

In light of the incident, the French school board in Thetford Mines, Commission scolaire des Appalaches, said it has implemented measures to support all students, including psychological counselling.