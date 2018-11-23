There's a laundry list of road closures to watch out for this weekend
If you can stay put, that's preferable to braving the roads this weekend
It's going to be another difficult weekend for drivers, with closures affecting a number of routes in and around the city.
Bonaventure Expressway
The eastbound lanes of the Bonaventure Expressway are slated to be closed all weekend from Exit 4 at Fernand-Séguin to Nuns' Island. That section reopens Monday at 5 a.m.
Turcot Interchange
Work on the Turcot Interchange continues with Highway 15 North closed all weekend until 5 a.m. Monday, between Exit 58 to Highway 10 and Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard.
The ramp connecting Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will also be closed during the same period.
The entrance to Highway 15 North from Sherbrooke Street will be closed, as well.
The ramp connecting Highway 136 West (A-720) to Highway 15 North will be closed until Monday 5 a.m.
Fin de semaine du 23 novembre // fermetures importantes dans le secteur de l’échangeur <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Turcot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Turcot</a>. D’autres fermetures majeures sont aussi mises en place sur le réseau. Planifiez vos déplacements. Plus d’infos : <a href="https://t.co/h7FQ5phii0">https://t.co/h7FQ5phii0</a> <a href="https://t.co/j1VhUY7IqV">pic.twitter.com/j1VhUY7IqV</a>—@MTQ_Turcot
Highway 15
Exit 57-N (de la Pointe-Nord Road) on Highway 15 South will be closed Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Île-des-Sœurs Boulevard will be closed in both directions in the area beneath this stretch of Highway 15.
Highway 20
Exit 64 (Saint-Jacques/Angrignon) on Highway 20 East will be closed during the same period.
The entrance to Highway 20 West from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard will also be closed until Monday morning.
Highway 25
All Montreal-bound lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m.
The following night, Saturday, the southbound lanes will be closed, until Sunday at 9 a.m.
Honoré-Mercier Bridge
On the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, all lanes heading off the island of Montreal will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.
It will still be possible to travel in both directions on the bridge: on the east side of the bridge, one lane will be open in each direction.