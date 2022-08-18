Fire breaks out at downtown Montreal's Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

Firefighters say a blaze that broke out at Montreal's Théâtre du Nouveau Monde Thursday morning is now under control.

The city's fire services say the fire began around 7:20 a.m. at the theatre, located at the corner of Saint-Urbain Boulevard and Saint-Catherine Street West.

The theatre is currently under construction to be expanded. According to the fire service, workers were doing soldering work on the expansion's roof when some of the embers fell into the building below, starting the fire, which then spread quickly.

The fire was contained to the expansion and the original building seems unaffected, the fire service said.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews are still on the scene to assess for smoke and water damage.

According to Lorraine Pintal, the artistic director for the theatre, organizers don't yet know the extent of the damage or what it will mean for the theatre's operations.

Pintal said they are not currently considering cancelling any shows, but said a decision will be made around noon, after they get a chance to see inside. A new production by famed Quebec playwright Robert Lepage is set to premiere at the theatre Friday night.