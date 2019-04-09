The power is out for thousands of Quebecers, but the view outdoors is surreal

People living on Montreal's North Shore woke up Tuesday to an icy wonderland outside their windows.

Some areas got more than 10 millimetres of freezing rain, knocking down power lines and cutting electricity to more than 300,000 Hydro-Québec customers at the peak of the storm.

While many are in the dark, commuters could be seen pulling over on the roads — to snap pictures of the surreal views.

Here is what Montreal's North Shore looks like today.

Send your photos to webquebec@cbc.ca .