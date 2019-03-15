The past, present and future for sale at Villeray shop

It's a one-stop shop if you're looking to travel through time.

Passé Présent Futur is a concept store in Villeray that attempts to blend the three-dimensions of our temporal universe.

"I love to play with time," says owner Sylvain Morin.

The time-bending concept is that Morin sells "missing pieces of history" from the past — such as books by Molière dating back to 1774 — clocks that mark the present, and drones, which he believes will shape the future.

This edition of Molière's book dates back to 1774. (CBC) Before opening the store in 2015, Morin was an IT consultant who specialized in integrating new technology into organizations.

"I was already into the future," he says.

Morin says his customers refer to his space as a "curiosity shop."

"I really like that idea because it means you never know what you're going to find."

Watch to travel through time with Sylvain Morin.