New
The past, present and future for sale at Villeray shop
At Passé Présent Futur shoppers can buy antiques from the past, clocks that mark the present and drones which might shape the future.
'I love to play with time,' says shopkeeper Sylvain Morin
It's a one-stop shop if you're looking to travel through time.
Passé Présent Futur is a concept store in Villeray that attempts to blend the three-dimensions of our temporal universe.
"I love to play with time," says owner Sylvain Morin.
The time-bending concept is that Morin sells "missing pieces of history" from the past — such as books by Molière dating back to 1774 — clocks that mark the present, and drones, which he believes will shape the future.
Before opening the store in 2015, Morin was an IT consultant who specialized in integrating new technology into organizations.
"I was already into the future," he says.
Morin says his customers refer to his space as a "curiosity shop."
"I really like that idea because it means you never know what you're going to find."
Watch to travel through time with Sylvain Morin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.