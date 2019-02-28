New
The gift of giving: Spending a birthday volunteering at a homeless shelter
Instead of planning a celebratory party, Dhabisha Kohilanathan chose to celebrate her 27th birthday by volunteering at a Montreal homeless shelter.
Kohilanathan was inspired to volunteer for her birthday because she wanted to help the city's vulnerable.
"I decided to do something that was about giving back to my community, instead of focusing more on myself," she said.
She spent her morning preparing food for clients at the Old Brewery Mission.
It was her first time volunteering for the mission, but she says she'll be back.
