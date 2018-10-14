McGill prof tackles mental illness and dating in short film playing at Au Contraire festival

How do you tell a potential romantic partner that you struggle with mental illness, have been hospitalized or take medication?

That's the question posed by a new short film, written and co-produced by an associate psychiatry professor at McGill University and premiering at the Au Contraire Film Festival in Montreal.

Robert Whitley, who also works as a researcher at the Douglas Hospital, has been studying stigma around mental illness for the last decade.

He says that people living with mental health issues want romantic relationships and partners just like anyone else, but can sometimes encounter unique barriers.

"People will tell me, 'When I go out into the dating world, and people find out I'm on medication, that I have a mental illness, they pretty soon disappear, they don't call me back,'" said Whitley.

Rob Whitley is an assistant professor in McGill's department of psychiatry and a researcher at the Douglas Hospital Research Centre (Douglas Hospital)

That's why he decided to write and co-produce a short film called The Date, which explores this exact scenario.

"It was important for me to try and engage better with the public," he said, joking that academic papers on the same subject don't have the same curb appeal as a film.

During the course of The Date, which runs about nine minutes, the main character Sami discloses his history of severe depression on a first date and gets unceremoniously dumped.

"You slowly reveal yourself to other people, and sadly there are stigmas and stereotypes out there in the world," said Whitley.

The film is playing on Oct. 18 and 19 as part of the sixth edition of the Au Contraire Film Festival, one that examines stigma around mental illness and challenges stereotypes.

Philip Silverberg, festival founder and Robert Whitley, screenwriter and associate professor of psychiatry at McGill University, explain how film can help break down stereotypes about mental illness. 12:56

Philip Silverberg, the festival's founder, told CBC's All in A Weekend that the event is all about dispelling and reversing negative associations around mental illness.

"What everybody thinks of people with mental health issues — particularly Schizophrenia​ or bipolarity — they aren't violent, they aren't dumb, they aren't lethargic, they are people," he said.

The festival, which opens Tuesday Oct. 16, includes films from Quebec, the United States, Ireland and beyond.