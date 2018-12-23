The Damn Truth's new music video remembers 'squeegee kid' who died of an overdose

The latest video from Montreal rockers The Damn Truth tackles a difficult subject.

What started as a mini-documentary turned into a tribute after one of the video's main characters, Jake, died from an overdose.

For the video, filmmaker Mikaël Theimer followed a group of young people living on the streets of Montreal. The self-described "squeegee kids" spend their days cleaning the windshields of vehicles stopped at traffic lights, hoping for spare change in return.

Shot with a handheld camera in black-and-white, the video does not shy away from the uglier side of life on the street.

"I can survive off like 20, 25 bucks a day. And one hit of heroin every day is 30 bucks," you hear one of the squeegee kids, Brendan, say early in the video for Devilish Folk.

It then cuts to footage of them injecting heroin.

During the filming, Jake returned home to British Columbia to get clean. But a few months later, in February, he died of a heroin overdose.

"We were all waiting for him to come back to Montreal to finish shooting the video," said Theimer in an interview on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"He never did."

At first, the band wasn't sure what to do with the footage that Theimer had gathered for their music video. But while they were on tour, Jake's biological father came to a show in Calgary.

He had heard about the project from Theimer, and hugged them and asked the band to release the video in his honour.

They shared an early edit with Jake's family, who gave the band its support to go forward with the project.

"I cried my eyes out," said singer and guitarist Lee-La Baum of the first time she saw the completed video. "And, truthfully, I still do."

Baum says she was thinking about her own sense of belonging when she wrote the song, but its meaning now goes beyond that.

Filmmaker Mikaël Theimer followed homeless youth in Montreal as they collected change, kept warm and injected drugs. (Submitted by Mikaël Theimer)

The video shows the street kids talking about begging for money, how they're treated by the police and the public, as well as their hopes for a better life.

The seven-minute title track off the band's latest record was never destined to be a single. But its lyrics — especially one line, "There's no people like you and me here" — stood out to the filmmaker.

He sent the song to the kids, who said it resonated with them, too.

Their voices come in and out as the song builds to an emotional crescendo.

"I always wondered how you end up being 21, living on the street and being a squeegee kid?" said Theimer.

"I wanted to bring (in) the viewer really as part of their group … I really wanted to just look at them, listen to them, give them a voice."

'I really wanted to just look at them, listen to them, give them a voice,' Theimer said. (Submitted by Mikaël Theimer)

Theimer first met the band by taking their picture on the streets of Montreal. They were thrilled when he said he wanted to take on the project.

The band is raising money for Dans la Rue , which provides a safe space for kids living on the street and supported Jake when he was living in Montreal.

"It's an important resource for them," said Theimer.

The organization held a memorial for Jake after they got word of his death.

In addition to raising money for the non-profit, Theimer says he hopes watching the video will encourage viewers to feel a little more compassion for the people they see on the streets of Montreal.