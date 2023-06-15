Marking 50 years of hip-hop with Montreal legends
CBC's The Bridge linked up with pillars of Montreal hip-hop music and culture. You can watch and listen here
Hip-hop, a culture that has spread across the world, turned 50 this year.
To celebrate the anniversary, CBC host and producer Nantali Indongo linked up with some key figures of Montreal's hip-hop scene for a special live edition of The Bridge this Saturday.
She sat down with DJ Kwite Sane, dancer and choreographer Spicey, emcee, graffiti artist and barber Mizery and from Zero Tolerance, emcee and A&R Chuck Ice.
The guests reflected on hip-hop's cultural impact in Montreal and how it exploded in the 90s — especially in the English-speaking pockets of the city.
To mark the culture's milestone year, CBC Montreal is looking into the past, present and future of Quebec hip-hop. Check out more of our content:
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.