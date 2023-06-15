Marking 50 years of hip-hop with Montreal legends

How did Montreal's hip-hop scene chart its own path? Nantali Indongo gathered hometown legends Chuck Ice, Mizery, Spicey and DJ Kwite Sane to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in this special live recording of The Bridge.

Hip-hop, a culture that has spread across the world, turned 50 this year.

To celebrate the anniversary, CBC host and producer Nantali Indongo linked up with some key figures of Montreal's hip-hop scene for a special live edition of The Bridge this Saturday.

She sat down with DJ Kwite Sane, dancer and choreographer Spicey, emcee, graffiti artist and barber Mizery and from Zero Tolerance, emcee and A&R Chuck Ice.

LISTEN | Full episode of special live edition of The Bridge celebrating hip-hop: The Bridge 1:12:30 The stories just don't get better than what you'll hear here! On Sept. 14th, at the Georges Vanier Cultural Center, we celebrated Hip Hop music in Montreal. The community showed up: the pioneers, artists and fans came to attend a live recording of The Bridge. The audience listened, laughed, and applauded guest panelists, Dj Kwite Sane; from 90's hip hop group Zero Tolerance, Chuck Ice, street dancer and choreographer, Spicey; and emcee, visual artist and barber Mizery. The storytelling was fantastic. The vibe was "straight Hip Hop" as we say! This is the unedited version of the show.

The guests reflected on hip-hop's cultural impact in Montreal and how it exploded in the 90s — especially in the English-speaking pockets of the city.

To mark the culture's milestone year, CBC Montreal is looking into the past, present and future of Quebec hip-hop. Check out more of our content:

