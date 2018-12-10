The 40th edition of the CBC Sing-In to welcome 1,500 today

The Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul will swell with the voices of carollers once again today, for the 40th annual CBC Montreal Christmas Sing-In.

There are no tickets left for this year's free concert, where donations will be collected for the benefit of The Montreal Children's Library.

The event is hosted by CBC Montreal's Sean Henry and Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo. It features the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.

Some 1,500 people will pack the pews of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul and next door, at Bourgie Hall, where the concert will be broadcast on a giant screen.

From the very start, it's been a crowd pleaser: retired CBC music producer Frances Wainwright said she had to turn hundreds of people away from the church for the Sing-In's first edition in 1980.

The Sing-In started in 1980 as an idea developed by former CBC producer Frances Wainwright and former Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul conductor Wayne Riddell. (Submitted by Frances Wainwright)

Today, no one needs to miss it, since the concert will be streamed online here, on our Facebook page and on CBC Gem, starting at 3 p.m.

Promoting literacy

All the donations collected will go toward the CBC Montreal Charity Drive, which this year benefits The Montreal Children's Library.

This is the first year CBC Montreal is partnering with the library, which celebrated its 90th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest privately funded libraries in the city.

Its aims are to boost literacy, offer peer mentoring and organize clubs.

The funds raised will help the library increase its staff and purchase more equipment for the range of activities it offers.

