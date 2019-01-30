'That day is a blank:' Adele Sorella recalls nothing of her daughters' death, she tells jury

Adele Sorella says she has very little memory of the day her two children died.

"That day is not my reality," she told the jury as she continued testimony in her own defence for a second day at her trial at the Laval courthouse for first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, Amanda, nine and Sabrina, eight, in 2009.

Sorella, 52, told the six men and six women on the jury and Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque her memories of Mar. 31, 2009 are foggy.

"I basically don't know what happened that day," she said. "A lot of it I've read or heard from other witnesses, and I tried to fill in the blanks."

She said she recalls being with her children that morning and saying goodbye to her mother as she left for an appointment.

After that, she told the jury she recalled being in her car, crashed in a ditch with several people around her.

Sorella told the court she has spent the time since the girls' deaths trying to piece together what happened.

"For me, that day is a blank," she said.

'I want to know what happened to my girls'

Her lawyer, Pierre Poupart, tried to get her to recall the events of the day before seeing her mother leave. Sorella said she remembered her daughters getting ready for school, but there was nothing out of the ordinary.

She said she is still trying to find answers for that day.

"I want to know what happened to my girls," she said. "They were beautiful and loved life."

Sorella also responded to a written question from the jury, asking if she ever felt the need to hurt anyone else during her three suicide attempts prior to her daughters' deaths.

She replied she had never wanted to hurt anyone else. Sorella repeated what she said in her testimony Tuesday: she felt she was a nuisance and that her daughters were better off without her.

"I never tried to take anyone else with me," she said.

Poupart also asked Sorella about a second hyperbaric chamber that had been delivered to her home. She testified Tuesday that her husband, Giuseppe De Vito, had paid for the chamber and had it delivered to the house while he was on the run from the law.

The family used a hyperbaric chamber to treat Sabrina's juvenile arthritis.

Sorella said she didn't see a need for the new chamber because the family already had one. She said her daughter's arthritis was also better and didn't need treatment with the chamber.

She said she didn't know how to use the machine and never operated it.

The Crown is expected to begin its cross-examination this afternoon.