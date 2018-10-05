CBC News ·

It may be a holiday weekend, but construction workers will be busy. There are still plenty of detours to consider — especially around the Turcot Interchange.

There will be a work blitz on the Turcot Interchange project, with new closures set to go into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. and continuing until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. These long weekend closures are in addition to those already in place.

Notably, Highway 20 East will close at the interchange, as well exit 63 toward the Mercier Bridge.

Other closures include:

Ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North.

Ramp from Highway 720 West to Highway 15 North.

Entrance from Highway 15 North from Sherbrooke Street.

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 720 East.

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West.

Notre-Dame Street West between Monk Boulevard and Côte-Saint-Paul Road.

There will also be night-time closures of the ramp leading from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West. That means Highway 15 North will be closed form exit 62 (de La Vérendrye Boulevard).

The Mercier Bridge will be reduced to one lane to and from Montreal from Friday at 10 p.m until Monday at 5 a.m.

Those returning to Montreal from the South Shore on Monday night will have access to only a single lane on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge from 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.