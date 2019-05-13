Provincial police investigating after man found dead outside Terrebonne home
Provincial police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found dead outside a home in Terrebonne, Que., Sunday night.
A Sûreté du Québec command centre has been set up in the quiet neighbourhood
Provincial police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found dead outside a home in Terrebonne, Que., Sunday night.
Local police were called after witnesses heard gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. on Asselin Street near Ubald-Chartrand Street in the Lachenaie district.
Local police have handed the investigation over to provincial police and a special investigation unit is now on the scene with a command post.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis would not confirm if the man was a resident of the neighbourhood.
Anybody with information about the death is encouraged to contact authorities, Denis said.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.