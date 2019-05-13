Provincial police investigating after man found dead outside Terrebonne home

Provincial police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found dead outside a home in Terrebonne, Que., Sunday night.

Local police were called after witnesses heard gunfire at around 10:30 p.m. on Asselin Street near Ubald-Chartrand Street in the Lachenaie district.

Local police have handed the investigation over to provincial police and a special investigation unit is now on the scene with a command post.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis would not confirm if the man was a resident of the neighbourhood.

Anybody with information about the death is encouraged to contact authorities, Denis said.