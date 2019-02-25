Skip to Main Content
Roof collapses on 24-hour supermarket in Terrebonne, Que.
New

Roof collapses on 24-hour supermarket in Terrebonne, Que.

Nobody was injured after a 24-hour Metro Plus supermarket's roof collapsed on Montreal's north shore late Saturday evening — just 20 minutes after the building was evacuated.

Supermarket was one of two structures whose roofs collapsed on Montreal's north shore overnight

Firefighters evacuated the Metro supermarket on Moody Boulevard in Terrebonne, Que., just before its roof collapsed Saturday evening. (Pascal Robidas/CBC)

It was the suddenly appearing cracks in the ceiling of the 24-hour Metro Plus supermarket in Terrebonne, Que., that alarmed the six employees on duty just before midnight Sunday. 

They called the fire department, only to have their suspicions confirmed. The roof was in imminent danger of collapse.

Twenty minutes later, a third of the roof caved in, but by then the employees were safely outside.

There were no customers in the store on Moody Boulevard at the time.

The city's fire chief Sylvain Dufresne said the roof collapse also broke a water pipe, which subsequently flooded the store.

It was the accumulation of snow, ice and water that likely caused the collapse, he said.

The supermarket is closed to shoppers as owners of the business assess the damage.

That collapse was the second in Terrebonne. Earlier Sunday evening, the roof on a vacant commercial building collapsed.

In that case, firefighters smelled gas and shut electricity off to the area, but nobody was injured.

With files from Radio-Canada

