Terrebonne police create 'neutral zone' for safe parking lot meet-ups

Terrebonne police are hoping a "neutral zone" will help residents avoid potentially dangerous situations when meeting up.

The neutral zone — an empty, painted square in the police force's parking lot — was created so citizens can plan meetings somewhere with police help nearby, in case the situation goes awry.

"We want to be proactive, to prevent assaults or people being robbed, or severely wounded when doing some transactions," said Benoît Bilodeau, the captain of the Terrebonne police investigations department.

For example, residents can use the space to buy or sell something to a stranger they met online, or if they're meeting under tense circumstances, such as divorced parents doing a custody exchange, Bilodeau explained.

"They come to the zone, they park their cars, they do what they have to do and then they leave."

The space is under 24/7 video surveillance and is visible to the police inside, he explained, so all parties can feel safe.

It isn't the first of its kind: similar spaces already exist in Bromont and Sherbrooke, as well as in other provinces, such as Ontario and British Columbia.

Since the space opened in late October, Bilodeau said they see five to 10 transactions taking place in the neutral zone every week.

He believes that these spots will become increasingly popular.

"People are, more and more, buying over the Internet and you cannot [assume] that the person you're dealing with is honest or not," he said.

Bilodeau said the public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and other police departments have contacted them about setting up their own neutral zones in their own areas.