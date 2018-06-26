18-year-old shot dead in Terrebonne

Quebec provincial police's major crimes unit is investigating after a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Terrebonne's La Plaine district.

Police say it appears the victim was running away from a group of people when he was shot near the intersection of Quinn and Brodeur streets around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local police initially responded to the incident, but have since turned the investigation over to the Sûreté du Québec.

Police say they are searching for a black Dodge Caravan with chrome finishing in connection with the shooting.