Borough councillors vote to remove Terrebonne bike path in NDG

A bike path project that eliminated parking along Terrebonne Street in Montreal's west end will be gone by Sept. 18, after the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough council voted five to one to remove it at a meeting Tuesday night.

The bike path generated heated debate among residents, some supporting the pilot project and others calling for it to be scrapped. People who live on Terrebonne Street complained about losing all on-street parking.

Councillors said the borough failed to properly consult the population.

Coun. Lionel Perez, who seconded the motion, said the debate will have an impact on future projects the borough will present.

"There were many mistakes that were made here, and unfortunately, the reaction was also very tardy," Perez said.

Only Sue Montgomery, the borough mayor, wanted to keep the temporary lanes, which were installed on both sides of the street between Girouard Avenue and Cavendish Boulevard, until later in the fall as initially planned.

Montgomery said the borough could have done a better job of communicating with residents. Still, she said she's disappointed.

"I marched last September in the climate march with the councillors that are voting to remove this bike path," Montgomery said.

"But I guess that was just for show."