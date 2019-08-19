Founder of West Island Palliative Care Residence remembered for brightening tough moments

Teresa Dellar, co-founder and executive director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, has died of cancer. She was 58.

Dellar is being remembered for her desire to give the dying and their loved ones the best care possible.

After working as a hospital social worker, she co-founded the West Island Palliative Care Residence (WIPCR) in 1998. It fulfilled her dream to create a space where people could die happily and peacefully, said friends and colleagues.

"Palliative care would not be the way it is — as accessible, as understood — without Teresa's contribution and her voice to it over the years," said Allen Van Der Wee, president of operations for residents at the WIPCR.

Dellar was known for her leadership style, which created a "lightness" in an atmosphere that can often seem dark, Van Der Wee said.

"What I miss already is her laugh," he said. "Her jokes. Her wit. In an environment where there can be tough situations, she had a connection — a way to make us feel good."

Dellar helped demystify palliative care, and believed everyone should have readily available health care and accompaniment at the end of their life, Van Der Wee said.

"She taught us that caring for individuals, taking the time to understand everybody and giving some care to it makes a huge difference in life to the [patient], but also to yourself," he said.

Many employees and volunteers at the WIPCR stay for many years, Van Der Wee said, thanks to the fulfilling and rewarding environment Dellar helped create.

Dellar's death is a huge loss for the clinic, he said, but it's also a motivator to continue doing the work Dellar championed during her life: "Taking care of our patients, taking care of our families and championing good end-of-life care."

Dellar died Monday. She is survived by her husband, Gavin Fernandes, and their two sons.