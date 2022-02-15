Mixed reactions as Pointe-Claire adopts temporary development freeze in key sectors

Some are rejoicing, others are shaking their heads after Pointe-Claire's city council voted last week to impose a temporary freeze on development in several key sectors of the city as it revamps its urban planning program.

The interim control applies, in particular, to the city's centre (which includes the Fairview Forest), Pointe-Claire Village and Valois Village, as well as large shopping centres.

For the duration of the freeze, which is in effect for 90 days but could last as long as two years, no permits can be issued for the construction of new buildings or the conversion of existing ones in these areas. No permits can be issued for the construction of a new main building on the site of identified shopping centres, either.

Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas says the freeze will allow the city to hold public consultations before revising its urban plan. The goal is to define a development vision that includes the community's interests.

"Our citizens were very upset with the rate of development in Pointe-Claire ... for the past four or five years," Thomas told CBC's Daybreak.

He said "huge" condo construction near Hymus and Saint-Jean boulevards in particular has been "nothing but trouble," and traffic congestion on Saint-Jean is getting even worse.

"The complaints are endless," Thomas said.

The freeze was adopted unanimously by council last Tuesday, except for Counc. Paul Bissonnette who recused himself from voting because he owns property on Lakeshore Road, which is in a sector affected by the freeze.

Citizens' group satisfied, major developer upset

A citizens' group fighting to save one of the last remaining forests in Pointe-Claire rejoiced after the adoption of the Interim Control Resolution.

"In the last 15 months, we have all worked very hard to make sure that our administration understood how essential green spaces are to the makeup of our city. With your help, we got the message across!!" wrote Geneviève Lussier, spokesperson for the Save the Fairview Forest group on its Facebook page.

The forest property, situated just west of Fairview shopping centre, is owned by Cadillac Fairview, which recently had plans to replace part of the forest with a massive mixed-use complex.

Preserving the Fairview Forest was a key plank in Mayor Tim Thomas' election platform in November. (Submitted)

However the developer says a new revitalization project, this time for "a human centric, mixed-use living environment" in the shopping centre's parking lot, was submitted to the city last year. It says development would not infringe on the forest and that it is disappointed with the freeze, which affects the project.

In a statement to CBC News, the developer also says it's surprised by the roadblock, as it says the project has been the subject of continuous discussions with city representatives and the planning department since it was submitted in August of last year.

But Thomas says "submitted" is a stretch.

"As far as I know, we have absolutely nothing submitted in writing," he said of the project.

While Save the Fairview Forest group is happy with the temporary protection for the green space, it hopes a more permanent solution comes out of the city's public consultations, which it says it will take part in.

In the meantime, the group has been in talks with all levels of government to get funding to be able to purchase the land from Cadillac Fairview.

