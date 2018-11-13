Temperatures plummet as cold front moves in across much of Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for southern and central Quebec, as a cold air mass and brisk winds bring unseasonably cold weather.

The public weather agency warns temperatures will plunge early this evening, and roads that were still wet late this afternoon will ice up and may become slippery and hazardous.

"Surfaces such as highways, streets, sidewalks and parking lots could become icy, slippery and treacherous," warns Environment Canada.

The wintery conditions will mean unseasonably cold wind chill values on Wednesday, reaching – 20 to – 30 in some areas of the province.

In greater Montreal and Laval, expect a high of – 4 C Wednesday, which will feel more like – 19 with wind chill.

Snowfall warning for Gaspé, North Shore

The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for several regions of eastern Quebec, including the Baie-Trinité and Sept-Îles – Port-Cartier areas, as well as Grande-Rivière – Cascapédia, Mont-Albert and Murdochville, on the other side of the St. Lawrence River.

A total of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Tuesday and into Wednesday, accompanied by strong to severe winds.

