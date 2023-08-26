Provincial police investigating after woman dies in Témiscamingue, Que.
Woman, 39, arrested
Provincial police are investigating following the death of a woman in Témiscamingue, Que., more than 500 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Sûreté du Québec officers were called at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Paul-E.-Benoit Street.
A 58-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She is being held and will meet with investigators.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.