Mi'kmaw artist Tara Francis uses traditional quillwork as a form of prayer

Tara Francis blends traditional techniques in a contemporary style, giving a sacred quality to her art.

She studied Mi'kmaw petroglyphs — carvings in stone that are believed to be a form of communication with spirits — and that influences the way she creates her acrylic and silk paintings.

"My work is a form of prayer, and it's healing for me just in the very act of doing it," she said.

Francis used to work with glass beads, but something happened 20 years ago that pushed her to instead use material indigenous to this land — porcupine quills and birch bark.

Francis was at home in New Brunswick, with her box full of glass beads on her table. At the time, she was working on a big project of "touristy-type pieces."

"That box, just out of the blue, just flew off the desk. And the glass beads went in every direction," said Francis, who is one of three artists creating original pieces for the CBC podcast Telling Our Twisted Histories.

"At that time, I saw it as a message to not work with beadwork, to go further back. To go to the roots. And that was quillwork."

Listen to: Reserve

Francis, who is Mi'kmaw from the Elsipogtog First Nation, dyes the quills, and uses pieces of birch bark that her late grandfather collected as a canvas.

That quillwork can be seen in her art for the podcast episodes "Reserve," "Discovery" and "Bannock," where it's blended with her paintings and digital media.

In her piece for the episode "Reserve," the quillwork is front and centre, used to depict a turtle representing Turtle Island (North America). On the turtle, bags of flour and bottles of whiskey can be seen, representing what settlers brought to the land.

"It's not great, knowing the history and why we're there," Francis said about what the word reserve means to her.

Her grandparents and cousins grew up on the Elsipogtog First Nation reserve, and she lived there for more than a decade after finishing college.

"My grandmother always wanted a garden, but because they're on reserve land, it's not good land and she always struggled," she said.

Her grandmother can be seen in the top left of the piece. It expresses the feeling of being "trapped in your own land and all the oppressive things that come with that," Francis said.

The proximity of family is a positive element of living on a reserve, but she says those feelings are also complicated.

Her cousins can be seen near the bottom of the image, including one who took her own life last winter.

"Putting her in there was a nod to that aspect of the reserve that is very real and alive and sad, and needed to be addressed in the piece kind of in a subtle way," she said.

"Her story is so many people's story."

Listen to: Bannock

Francis decided to put more traditional food at the forefront of her piece accompanying the episode "Bannock," frybread known in the Mi'kmaw language as itluskinikn.

Fish, caribou and lobster quillwork are all larger than the skillet of bannock.

"It's good. And that's the problem," she said of the bread. "It was easy to carry around, it was easy to distribute."

She says that while it's delicious, it also symbolizes how Indigenous people prioritized hunting for furs to trade with settlers for imported goods like sugar and flour.

"We've sacrificed so many things to cater to the European trade market," she said.

Listen to: Discovery

For her work illustrating the episode "Discovery," the word shows up as an "imposing force," she said, literally covering the span of the canvas.

Francis wanted to break apart the word and see what other words came to mind, such as disrespect, dishonour and distrust. And near the bottom, the words uncover and recover represent the work Indigenous people are now doing to move forward.

"We all know nobody discovered anything. That's obvious," she said.

Some of the consequences of this "discovery" for Indigenous people show up in the artwork as well — the Indian Act and the residential school system.

"I could only work on the piece for maybe an hour at a time," she said of the quillwork school seen in the piece. "I'm putting in these little windows, and it's like these children are with me," she said.

As she was working that element of the piece in 2018, she pricked her finger and a drop of blood fell on where she had planned to place the stairway. She left the blood there, under the quills, deciding that it was fitting given the thousands of deaths linked to residential schools, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"It's a way of healing by revealing," she said.

Telling Our Twisted Histories is an 11-episode podcast series that reclaims Indigenous history by exploring 11 words whose meanings have been warped by centuries of colonization. In it, host Kaniehti:io Horn (Letterkenny, The Man in the High Castle) guides listeners through conversations with more than 70 people from 15 Indigenous communities whose lands now make up Quebec, New Brunswick and Labrador. All episodes are now available at CBC Listen.