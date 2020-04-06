Télé-Québec creates online classes in collaboration with province
With schools closed, public educational network makes classes for primary, secondary and daycare-aged kids
Parents and their kids in Quebec will soon have another learning option: a series of educational classes created by Télé-Québec, in collaboration with Quebec's Education Ministry.
The classes, hosted by the public educational network, will be available online and on TV starting April 13.
There are three options: one for kids still in daycare and pre-K programs, another for children in elementary school and a third for students in secondary school.
Full details are available on Télé-Québec's new website.
The new classes come a week after the province launched Open School, a website where parents can find resources to tutor their children in everything from math and science to daily physical exercise.
Quebec has closed all schools until at least May 1 as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has already said there will be no provincial exams this year, and if classes do not resume before June, students will be evaluated based on their grades so far this school year.
