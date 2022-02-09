Teen, 16, to appear in Montreal youth court in connection with stabbing that injured 2

A 16-year-old boy is expected in youth court in Montreal this afternoon following a stabbing in Pointe-Claire that sent two teens to hospital.

One of the victims, who is also 16, was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday morning. Police said a second victim, a 15-year-old boy, arrived in hospital with non-life threatening injuries tied to the same dispute.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday.

According to Montreal police, an altercation broke out at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday between two groups of people near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher avenues, not far from St. Thomas High School.

During the altercation, the 16-year-old was injured in the upper body, police said. A passerby saw what happened and helped the victim into a vehicle on John-Fisher Avenue, where he was located by police and rushed to hospital.

Police have been speaking with witnesses in an effort to better understand how many people were involved and what exactly happened.

On Wednesday, police said the two other teenagers who were arrested were questioned and released with promises to appear in court.

Police say the suspects and the victims are known to each other.

Community 'shocked and distressed': school board

St. Thomas High School is closed to all students Wednesday, and the Lester B. Pearson School Board says there is still no decision on reopening Thursday.

Darren Becker, a spokesperson for the board, said it is unconfirmed if the victim or anyone arrested are students, but he said some of those involved in the incident do attend the school. As of Wednesday, he said, no one had been suspended in relation to the incident.

In a statement to CBC, school board chairperson Judy Kelley said the board is taking the incident "extremely seriously."

"Our entire community is shocked and distressed by this senseless act of violence," she said.

The school board said mental health professionals will be available to offer support to students and staff through the coming days.