16-year-old boy in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal's West Island

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being injured with a sharp object during an altercation in Pointe-Claire, Que., in Montreal's West Island Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities were notified at 2:40 p.m. about an altercation between two groups of people near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher Avenues, not far from St. Thomas High School.



During the altercation, the victim was injured in the upper body, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said.

A passerby saw what happened and helped the victim into a vehicle on John-Fisher Avenue. That's where police found the victim when they arrived, Comtois said.

Comtois said the victim was taken to hospital were medical officials there have confirmed the boy's injuries are life-threatening.

A security perimeter was set up where the incident took place so investigators could search for evidence.

Comtois said police will be speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, if there is any, in an effort to better understand how many people were involved and what exactly transpired.

One person has been arrested, police said later in the day. The age or sex of the suspect has not been disclosed.

Tiana Robert, a Grade 8 student at St. Thomas, said teachers were talking about a commotion outside. She looked out the window and saw students gathered and buses parked out front, but nothing serious.

Later, she noticed some kids were crying and very upset, she said. That's when she learned somebody had been hurt. She hopes it's not somebody she knows, she said.

She said this is the last thing she expected to happen at her school. She's never even seen a fight at school, she said.

"You're supposed to think, 'oh wow, it's super safe, Pointe-Claire.' And then this happens, something you only hear about in the news," she said. "It's kind of scary."