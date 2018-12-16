Teenager in hospital after being injured by train in Dorval

A 16 year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a train early Sunday morning at the Dorval commuter train station.

Police say it appears the boy was trying to jump onto a moving train.

He fell and was hit by another train. Police say the train was moving very slowly but the boy hit his head.

The driver of the train stopped immediately and came to the boy's aid.

The boy is now in hospital with a serious head injury.

Investigators are trying to determine why he was trying to jump onto the train.

