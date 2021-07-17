13-year-old boy found in pool, death confirmed in hospital
Montreal police responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, and found a 13-year-old boy at a public pool in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. He was unresponsive.
Quebec Coroner's office to investigate, determine what happened
A 13-year-old boy was found unresponsive at a public pool in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve borough, and his death was confirmed after he was taken to hospital.
According to Montreal police, a 9-1-1 call came in just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. The pool is located on de Rouen Street between Letourneux and Bennett Avenues.It was closed at the time.
Police say the 13-year-old was found unresponsive in the water. They do not suspect the death was criminal in nature.
The SPVM has transferred the file to the Quebec Coroner's office to determine the cause of death.
With files from Radio-Canada