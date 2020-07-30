17-year-old dead after shooting in Laval

A 17-year-old boy is dead and a second person was injured after a shooting in a Laval schoolyard overnight.

According to Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau, several neighbours called police after hearing multiple gunshots go off just after midnight.

When police arrived at the scene, just outside École Les Explorateurs on Bédard Street, they found a boy lying unconscious on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Boudreau said police found a second male victim, who is expected to survive. His age has not been confirmed.

Police are at the scene and plan to interview the second victim later this morning.