Teen injured after Montreal bus shelter destroyed by multi-vehicle crash

A 17-year-old girl suffered serious leg injuries while standing in a Montreal bus shelter Sunday after a car careened into it, knocking it right off its cement foundation.

Montreal police say the driver of a minibus set off a chain reaction by running a red light at the corner of Dollard Avenue and Salley Street in the borough of LaSalle at about 1 p.m.

That minibus hit a car that in turn hit into another car, and it then plowed through the bus shelter, shattering glass and sending debris several metres.

The teenager remained in hospital Monday, but police say her life is not in danger. One of the drivers injured her arm, but it's not serious.

A specialized team of collision investigators is working to determine what led the minibus driver, a 47-year-old woman, to run the red light.