Teenage girl missing from her Laval home since Monday morning

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chelsea Boucher left her house on Monday for a medical appointment in Montreal, but never returned home.

Police believe she may be in Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal North, or in Laval.

They describe her as a young Métis woman who speaks French. She has brown hair and wears it in a "mohawk" style, with the sides of her head shaved.

She is five foot four inches and weighs 130 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing blue pants, a blank winter jacket with a fur collar, purple sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police at 450-662-4636 or 911. All tips are confidential.