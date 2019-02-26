Skip to Main Content
Teenage girl missing from her Laval home since Monday morning
New

Teenage girl missing from her Laval home since Monday morning

Police believe she may be in Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal North, or in Laval.

Chelsea Boucher, 13, never returned from a medical appointment on Monday

CBC News ·
Chelsea Boucher, 13, has been missing since Monday morning. (Laval Police)

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chelsea Boucher left her house on Monday for a medical appointment in Montreal, but never returned home.

Police believe she may be in Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal North, or in Laval.

They describe her as a young Métis woman who speaks French. She has brown hair and wears it in a "mohawk" style, with the sides of her head shaved.

She is five foot four inches and weighs 130 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing blue pants, a blank winter jacket with a fur collar, purple sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police at 450-662-4636 or 911. All tips are confidential.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories