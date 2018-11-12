Teenage girl involved in fatal robbery plot gets 30-month sentence

A 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 months in detention and 10 months' probation for her role in a botched robbery that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old acquaintance on Nuns' Island last November.

The sentence, for involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery, was on top of the six months' detention the girl has already served.

The girl and her boyfriend, also 17 at the time, hatched a plot last November to steal 30 grams of marijuana from the youth, according to an agreed-upon statement of facts read in Montreal youth court Wednesday.

At the hearing, the girl apologized to the family of the victim, who cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban.

The girl and her boyfriend also can't be identified because they were minors at the time of the killing.

Victim stabbed during struggle

The plan was for the girl to pretend to seduce the acquaintance and lead him to a secluded area in the woods, where her boyfriend was waiting in hiding, the court heard.

The couple knew the victim had some marijuana on him.

When the girl arrived with the victim, her boyfriend grabbed him, and a struggle ensued. At some point, the assailant stabbed the victim in the thigh with a weapon that was never recovered.

The girl and her boyfriend fled the scene without calling for help. The victim bled to death. His body was found by a passerby the next morning, and the teens responsible for what happened were arrested later that day.

The girl's boyfriend, now 18, has also pleaded guilty in the case and is due back in court May 14. The Crown is seeking to have him sentenced as an adult.

The victim, who lived on Nuns' Island, was a CEGEP student who worked at the local Tim Hortons and IGA grocery store, according to community members who knew him.

Hundreds of people came to a public memorial service for the youth a few days after his death.