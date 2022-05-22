Body of teenage girl who fell into river in Sainte-Adèle has been found

The body of a teenage girl who fell into a river in the Laurentians two weeks ago has been found, provincial police say.

First responders were called around 9 a.m. Sunday after someone spotted the body in the waters of the Rivière du Nord, in Piedmont, Que, the Sûreté du Québec said in a statement.

Police later confirmed the body they recovered was that of the girl that went missing in the same river on May 12 in Sainte-Adèle.

The teenager, whose identity and age has not been made public, was standing on rocks under a bridge with three others when she slipped and fell into the water, police said.

The search was called off on May 20, following an extensive search including divers, a helicopter and a drone.

Police are still trying to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding her death.