Body of teenage girl who fell into river in Sainte-Adèle has been found
The girl went missing after slipping into a river in Ste-Adele on May 12
The body of a teenage girl who fell into a river in the Laurentians two weeks ago has been found, provincial police say.
First responders were called around 9 a.m. Sunday after someone spotted the body in the waters of the Rivière du Nord, in Piedmont, Que, the Sûreté du Québec said in a statement.
Police later confirmed the body they recovered was that of the girl that went missing in the same river on May 12 in Sainte-Adèle.
The teenager, whose identity and age has not been made public, was standing on rocks under a bridge with three others when she slipped and fell into the water, police said.
The search was called off on May 20, following an extensive search including divers, a helicopter and a drone.
Police are still trying to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding her death.
With files from the Canadian Press