Sherbrooke teenager with autism is missing, believed to be in Montreal

Sherbrooke police are asking for the public's help in finding Mamadou Bah, a 17-year-old with autism, who went missing June 1.

Bah's parents they have been very worried since Bah left the family home last Thursday, after an argument. He was not carrying his cellphone or any money.

The police say Mamadou boarded a bus from Sherbrooke to Montreal. On Friday, he was seen at his former school, Évangéline high school, in the Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district.

Mamadou's family believes he could somewhere inside the Montreal Metro system because he has developed a strong interest in public transportation and knows the network by heart.

They're concerned for his health and safety as Mamadou has no friends, family or resources in the city.

At the time of his disappearance, Mamadou was wearing grey Calvin Klein-branded joggers, a backback and patterned "African-style" t-shirt and black Vans high-top sneakers.

Bah is six feet three inches (1.92 metres) and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He is Black and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mamadou's whereabouts is asked to contact Sherbrooke or Montreal police.