18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times at house party in TMR
Deaths marks city's 36th homicide of the year, two days after the 35th occurred
Montreal police say an 18-year-old who was shot multiple times in the Town of Mount Royal early Friday morning has died of his injuries.
His deaths marks the city's 36th homicide of the year.
The SPVM says they were called to a residence near the corner of Trenton Avenue and Aberdare Road around 1:45 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
"When the police arrived on scene, they located a victim inside the house on the ground," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
"He was unconscious and injured to the upper body by more than one gun shot projectile."
The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
According to initial reports, police say the shooting happened during a gathering at the home.
"A party was taking place inside the residence and suddenly a suspect would have shot the victim and then fled before the arrival of police officers," said Chèvrefils.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the events. Police will meet with witnesses and the canine unit has been deployed to look for clues.
On Wednesday, the city recorded its 35th homicide of the year after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in the Ville-Marie borough.
With files from Chloe Ranaldi
