Montreal teen charged in double homicide now facing 2 more murder charges

Montreal police say a teenager accused of shooting and killing two other teens was also involved in the shooting deaths of two women in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

In March, the youth was arrested in Toronto in connection with a double homicide in Montreal West that occurred on July 28, 2022. The two teenage victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon Streets.

The teenager, who is now 18 but whose name can't be reported because he was a minor at the time of the incident, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He will appear in youth court on Wednesday to face two new charges of first-degree murder.

Montreal police allege he and a 23-year-old accomplice killed Jade Beaulieu Racette, 22, and her grandmother Huguette Racette, on Mullins Street, in Pointe-Saint-Charles, in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 15, 2022.

The accomplice has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.