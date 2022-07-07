Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Teen injured in Repentigny shooting

The victim, 16, is expected to undergo surgery and at last report, he was in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect in his 20s and are searching for two more. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized for injuries after a shooting in Repentigny last night.

The teen is expected to undergo surgery and at last report, he was in stable condition.

A passerby said they heard four shots fired near a playground in Langelier Park, just after 9 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect in his 20s and are searching for two more.

with files from Kristy Snell and Radio-Canada

