Montreal teen opens pop-up PPE store to help community during pandemic
Sixteen-year-old Vanessa Vassalos plans to donate her profits to the Montreal Children's Hospital.
Vanessa Vassalos, 16, plans to donate her profits to the Montreal Children's Hospital
Sixteen-year-old Vanessa Vassalos says she wanted to do something meaningful over the summer to help others during the pandemic.
That's why she decided to open a pop-up shop, selling personal protective equipment to the community, in a building owned by her grandfather.
She says it took some convincing, but she was able to persuade her family to let her use a small ground-floor space on Parc Avenue.
Vassalos says she plans to donate any profits to the Montreal Children's Hospital.
WATCH: Montreal teen opens up pop-up PPE store on Parc Avenue.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.