Montreal teen opens pop-up PPE store to help community during pandemic

Sixteen-year-old Vanessa Vassalos says she wanted to do something meaningful over the summer to help others during the pandemic.

That's why she decided to open a pop-up shop, selling personal protective equipment to the community, in a building owned by her grandfather.

She says it took some convincing, but she was able to persuade her family to let her use a small ground-floor space on Parc Avenue.

Vassalos says she plans to donate any profits to the Montreal Children's Hospital.